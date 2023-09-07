Chinese woman held 16 jobs, never went to work. How she pulled off scam

The woman has been arrested on charges of wage theft (Representational image)

A Chinese woman has been arrested in a bizarre case of wage theft wherein she held 16 jobs but never went to work. Guan Yue was able to buy a villa in Shanghai with the money she earned by scamming her employers. Her grand-scale fraud came to light only recently, after one of her employers noticed some suspicious discrepancies in her paperwork and informed the police.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Yue juggled 16 jobs simultaneously. She did this by applying for new jobs even while already working at one or more companies. When interviewing for a new position, the Chinese woman would take photographs and send them to her existing employers, saying the pictures were from client meetings.

The con artist was ironically arrested while interviewing for yet another job.

It is believed that Guan Yue’s husband Chen Qiang was also involved in the scam. Yue and Qiang would maintain detailed sheets to track the multiple jobs. These sheets kept track of the dates when Yue started working at a particular company, which bank account she used for that organisation, her role at the company and more.

Over a period of three years, the couple scammed enough money to buy a villa. They never turned down an offer – when too overwhelmed to take up a job themselves, they would pass it on to someone else and earn a commission on that too.

However, their scheme unravelled in January this year when one of the employers, tech company owner Liu Jian, spotted discrepancies in her paperwork.

Jian’s company hired Guan Yue and seven of her employees. However, after three months of probation, the team had not delivered a single sale and was fired.

Shortly after she left Jian’s company, Yue accidentally sent her resignation for another company to multiple work groups. Jian was a member of one of these groups and noticed that Yue’s date of resignation coincided with the time she was supposed to be working for his firm.

Suspicious, he contacted the police and that led to the unravelling of the fraud. Investigation revealed how Yue had multiple identity cards and bank accounts where she received salaries from many different organisations. The extent of her scam exceeded 50 million yuan.

Yue, her husband and over 50 of her associates involved in the salary fraud have since been arrested.