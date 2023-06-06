Chinese woman charges Rs 11 to help strangers 'feel alive'. Here's what she offers

So far, Peggy has had three takers who have approached her for diverse reasons. (Representational)

In a world where personal connections can be hard to come by, one woman in China’s Beijing has embarked on an extraordinary venture to provide companionship and help people overcome their fears. Meet Peggy, a 26-year-old woman who has taken up the unconventional pastime of renting herself out to strangers for a mere one yuan (Rs 11) on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Peggy's motive behind this unusual endeavour is simple: she wants to accompany individuals who are hesitant to venture out alone and engage in activities that make them feel alive. Since May, she has been offering her services, aiming to create meaningful experiences for others.

"I want to accompany people to do things they dare not do alone. It's about breaking barriers and rediscovering what makes us truly alive," Peggy explained in an interview with Jiupai News. Her goal is to ensure that the activities she participates in are genuinely significant to those who seek her assistance.

So far, Peggy has had three takers who have approached her for diverse reasons. The first was a shy programmer who desired to sell balloons in a park. The second was a lonely university graduate who sought to conquer the challenge of rock climbing. Lastly, a man requested Peggy's company to attend a McDonald's Children's Day games event.

When asked about her selection process, Peggy emphasised that she declined orders from individuals who merely wanted to share a meal. She wanted the experiences to hold deeper meaning for both herself and those she accompanies.

In one particular case, Peggy arranged to go shopping with a young woman who lacked confidence in her appearance. Inspired by Peggy's bold and daring fashion sense, the woman saw an opportunity to break free from her insecurities.

"I want to let her know we have the freedom to dress as we like, and no one should be body shamed," Peggy declared, determined to empower others through her actions.

Peggy's endeavour also serves as a personal challenge for herself. As a migrant from the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Peggy struggled to find steady employment in Urumqi after graduating from university in Beijing, South China Morning Post reported. Dissatisfied with a series of unfulfilling jobs, she decided to return to Beijing in 2021 in pursuit of the meaning of life.

While some may question the nominal fee of one yuan, Peggy clarified that it is meant to provide a sense of ritual. Any costs incurred during their shared experiences are split between Peggy and the person she accompanies.

In recent years, the concept of renting a partner has also gained popularity, with some individuals temporarily renting a boyfriend or girlfriend.