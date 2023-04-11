 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese woman blackmailed ex-husband out of millions before he died by suicide. What court ruled

Edited by : Stella Dey
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

A court in China has ordered a woman to return over 10 million yuan (over Rs 11.92 crore) to the family of her late ex-husband, who she blackmailed and coerced to get large sums of money and assets, before he died by suicide in 2017.

Zhai Xinxin is to return assets worth over 10 million yuan to the family of her late husband, Su Xiangmao. Su's suicide in 2017, which he attributed to the blackmail of his former wife of a brief duration, sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about the prevalence of such abusive practices in the country.

Su and Zhai met through a matchmaking service in March 2017 and got married in June. They divorced in July. Less than two months after the divorce, Su died by jumping off a high-rise building in September.

Su was the founder of a Beijing-based IT company.