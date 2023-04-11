Chinese woman blackmailed ex-husband out of millions before he died by suicide. What court ruled

A Chinese court ruled that the woman has to pay back all the money to Su's family. (Representational)

A court in China has ordered a woman to return over 10 million yuan (over Rs 11.92 crore) to the family of her late ex-husband, who she blackmailed and coerced to get large sums of money and assets, before he died by suicide in 2017.

Zhai Xinxin is to return assets worth over 10 million yuan to the family of her late husband, Su Xiangmao. Su's suicide in 2017, which he attributed to the blackmail of his former wife of a brief duration, sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about the prevalence of such abusive practices in the country.

Su and Zhai met through a matchmaking service in March 2017 and got married in June. They divorced in July. Less than two months after the divorce, Su died by jumping off a high-rise building in September.

Su was the founder of a Beijing-based IT company.

Zhai's conduct is nothing short of despicable, as detailed in the court verdict. From their very first meeting, she had a clear for-benefit purpose, manipulating Su into giving her a car, jewellery, and large amounts of cash within a mere 110 days of their brief relationship (ranging from meeting to divorce). Her demands for money and gifts were relentless, as evidenced by their WeChat messages, in which she repeatedly extorted Su for money, using the threat of breaking up with him as leverage.

In their divorce settlement, Zhai went even further, forcing Su to sign an agreement promising to buy her a flat in the holiday town of Sanya and give her 10 million yuan in cash. She threatened to go to the police and accuse Su of tax evasion and illegal business operations if he didn't comply, showing a complete disregard for his well-being.

One conversation between the two shows how the relationship had turned sour.

Su asked for Zhai’s forgiveness, to which she replied: “Aren’t you wooing me? Then transfer me 50,000 yuan each day from the day after tomorrow until I am willing to marry you.”

Another conversation read: “Can you forgive me for the last time? I can give you 50,000 yuan right now. I will give you another 200,000 yuan tomorrow.” Su wrote to her. Zhai replied, “Transfer it quickly.”

Su's suicide note, in which he expressed regret for signing the "evil agreement" and stated that it had forced him to death, is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and coercion.

In his final note, Su seemed completely helpless.

“I feel very ashamed and angry now. It is that divorce agreement that forced me to death. I find every word in that agreement is orchestrated. I feel desperate. My financial chain is broken. I feel so desperate,” he said.

The court has ruled that his former wife’s blackmail had contributed to Su’s suicide and that the divorce agreement be revoked.

As Weibo comments show, many people in China are outraged by Zhai's actions and support the court's ruling. Zhai argued in court that the items and money were “betrothal gifts” but her claims were rubbished as they didn’t fall in line with typical gifts.

