Chinese woman bags job paying Rs 3.41 lakh/month with no past experience. Her position is...

The woman will be paid over Rs 3.40 lakh a month at her new job hosting mahjong games. (Representational)

A woman from China has bagged a job as a mahjong live-stream host, earning an impressive monthly salary of 30,000 yuan (Rs 3.41 lakh) with no prior on-camera experience. The 48-year-old woman from Sichuan and her new job ignited both envy and admiration across Chinese social media.

The woman who bagged the job is surnamed Wang and has a prior career as an office clerk. She had responded to a job advertisement for a mahjong live-stream host that demanded no prior experience or specific educational background.

However, mastery of the mahjong game was non-negotiable, and candidates boasting a formal mahjong certificate stood at a favorable vantage point.

Mahjong, an ancient tile-based game enjoyed by millions, has deep historical roots in China. Played by four participants, each armed with 13 tiles, players draw and discard tiles in an intricate dance until they complete a hand composed of four melds and a pair known as an "eye."

The game's allure transcends generations, particularly resonating in Sichuan province, where the local adage "Everybody can play mahjong" echoes through the streets.

Although the hiring company's identity remains shrouded in secrecy, the ad delineated a unique job description. The streaming host's appearances are relegated exclusively to their hands, subtly showcased during the live-stream sessions.

The host's hands, deemed their canvas, were required to be accompanied by "beautiful hands" with meticulously maintained manicured nails. Yet, the criteria for success in this profession went beyond aesthetics, encompassing a melodious voice, singing proficiency, and adept conversational skills to attract and engage a discerning online audience.

While the specifics of working hours were conspicuously omitted, the typical was of six-hour daily broadcasts over 26 days a month. The mahjong games played during these sessions remain bereft of any gambling elements, aligning with China's stringent regulations.

Wang recounted her experience to South China Morning Post. "I found my qualifications matched the job requirements, and I happened to have a mahjong certificate," she shared. “This result is beyond my expectation. I feel happy about that.”