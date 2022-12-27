Chinese woman accused of faking degree because she’s ‘too beautiful’ to be Oxford graduate

A woman from China, who was reportedly trolled on social media after posting a video of her graduation from Oxford University, has come out with her side of the story.

Kate Zhu Wenq, now a PhD candidate in Applied Mathematics at Oxford, had graduated with a master’s degree in mathematics with the highest marks, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. In March this year, she was reportedly under attack on Chinese social media with many people accusing her of lying about her degree. Her video has over 160 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

She was slammed for not looking like a “typical top student”, according to SCMP.

Earlier this month, Kate Zhu Wenq, 28, posted another video in which spoke about being attacked online.

She said she “experienced many emotions over the past half a year and had received plenty of encouragement and sincerity”.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she wrote.

Kate Zhu Wenq earned her Master’s degree in mathematics in 2014 from Oxford where she was the president of Asian Pacific Society, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She said she had a chance to gain practical industry experience in finance by working at Goldman Sachs’ investment management team and JP Morgan’s asset management team. In 2021, she said she ranked first in her cohort of the Master’s in Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE