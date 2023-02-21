 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese woman, 23, dies by suicide after online bullying over her pink hair; was called 'bar girl'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

The woman had pink hair in a photo that she posted on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media app in China. The online abuse started soon after.

23-year-old Zheng Linghua died by suicide after months of battling depression. (Image: Weibo)

A young, Chinese woman ended her life by suicide after months of relentless online harassment and bullying from people who targeted her over her dyed pink hair.

Zheng Linghua died by suicide on January 23 after six months of coping with depression that all started after she posted a photograph of her with her bedridden grandfather celebrating her admission to college.

Linghua had pink hair in the photo that she posted on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media app in China. The online abuse started soon after.

She was called names such as “nightclub girl” or an “evil spirit” for her pink hairstyle that trolls associated with prostitution. One comment said: "Why does a graduate student dye her hair like a bar girl?"