Chinese woman, 23, dies by suicide after online bullying over her pink hair; was called 'bar girl'

23-year-old Zheng Linghua died by suicide after months of battling depression. (Image: Weibo)

A young, Chinese woman ended her life by suicide after months of relentless online harassment and bullying from people who targeted her over her dyed pink hair.

Zheng Linghua died by suicide on January 23 after six months of coping with depression that all started after she posted a photograph of her with her bedridden grandfather celebrating her admission to college.

Linghua had pink hair in the photo that she posted on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media app in China. The online abuse started soon after.

She was called names such as “nightclub girl” or an “evil spirit” for her pink hairstyle that trolls associated with prostitution. One comment said: "Why does a graduate student dye her hair like a bar girl?"

Her photos were wrongly used to sell courses and some even spread the photo with her grandfather with the rumour that a young woman had married an old man.

Linghua first took stern measures and threatened to sue the people using her name or photos. She even issued a cease-and-desist letter and hired lawyers to get those who tried to malign her reputation. She tried to spread awareness and did not budge and stood strong against the bullies.

But as time passed, she started to get severely affected. She was diagnosed with depression in July last year and recovered briefly before relapsing.

In August, she published a post titled “Why most people who suffer from online bullying chose to end their life” prompting many trolls to issue open apologies.

Linghua’s friend announced the news of her death on social media.

“My friend, Zheng Linghua, left us forever on January 23, 2023,” her friend wrote on Xiaohongshu.

After the news broke, several people, may be including former trolls, flocked to her page to pay their condolences and praised her look.

Linghua was from eastern China and was set to go to East China Normal University, where she was due to major in music education. She lost her mother when she was six months old and her grandfather had been hospitalised for nine months before she decided to surprise him with the news of university. The photograph that day changed everything for Linghua.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

iCall Psychosocial Helpline - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Aasra - 91-9820466726 (24 hour helpline)

Mitram Foundation - +91 80 2572 2573 or +91-90197 08133 from 10 am to 4 pm on all days.

Samaritans Mumbai - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530 (5 pm to 8 pm, all days)