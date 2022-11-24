 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese graduate works at cemetery for ‘better work-life balance'

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

No long commute or office politics for this 22-year-old.

A Chinese university graduate has chosen the stillness of a cemetery over a buzzing office -- a career decision that has made her a hit on social media, South China Morning Post reported.

The 22-year-old has shared online photos of her tranquil workplace -- a mountainside burial space in Chongqing.

The woman, identified only by her surname Tan, said her job is "simple and cushy", with cats, dogs and the internet to keep her company.

 

Her shifts last 8.5 hours, during which she sweeps graves and receives visitors. She gets a two-hour lunch break and is paid 4,000 yuan (Rs 45,760, approximately) each month, the report said.

While some might consider cemeteries unpleasant, Tan said with her job, she doesn't have to endure office politics and long commutes. She described it as “a life of early retirement".

For Tan, it wasn't an unusual move, considering that she studied burial and cemetery management in university.