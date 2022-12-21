Chinese singer deliberately infected herself with COVID-19, faces backlash

Jane Zhang Liangying has 43 million followers on Weibo. (Image credit: janezhang/Instagram)

A popular Chinese singer and songwriter has apoligised for deliberately infecting herself with COVID-19 so that she would not be at risk of infection when she has a concert on New Year’s Eve, South China Morning Post reported.

Jane Zhang Liangyin’s apology comes at a time when China is facing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, driven by the BF.7 Omicron variant, after the Xi Jinping government lifted all restrictions.

The 38-year-old had said she visited the homes of “sheep”, a colloquial term for virus carriers in China ahead of the concert, according to the report.

“I’ve been prepared for being ‘infected’, Zhang wrote on Friday on Chinese social media platform Weibo where she has 43 million followers.

“Then I began to catch a fever, my throat began to ache, my nose began to ache, my whole body began to ache, my head began to ache … before I finally fell asleep.”

“After sleeping for a day and a night, all my symptoms disappeared … I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well,” the singer wrote.

She also asked if her brief illness was considered a case of COVID-19.

The singer faced immediate backlash on social media, with people slamming her for her irresponsible behaviour.

Zhang deleted her post following criticms and issued an apology in a fresh social media post.

“I didn’t consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologise to the public,” she wrote on Weibo.

Hospitals are struggling, pharmacy shelves are stripped bare and crematoriums are overwhelmed in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

However, Beijing has downplayed China's official COVID-19 deaths, despite logging more than thousands of cases amid a conflicting reflection of videos showing overcrowded hospitals and crematoriums.