Chinese schoolboy brandishes meat cleaver at dad over video game restrictions

A video of a schoolboy threatening his father with a meat cleaver has shocked Chinese social media. According to South China Morning Post, the primary school student resorted to violent threats after his phone was confiscated and he was banned from playing video games.

In the 13-second clip, the young boy was seen brandishing the weapon in front of a middle-aged man, reportedly his father. “Give it back to me,” he was heard yelling, apparently referring to his mobile phone that was confiscated.

The viral video was taken on February 10 at the Chinese autonomous region of Guangxi, but the boy and his father’s identities were not revealed. The person who filmed the video said the father was usually more accommodating of his son’s requests. However, when he objected to his son spending too much time playing video games on the phone, the schoolboy got enraged and picked up the chopper to threaten his father.

The father eventually managed to overpower his son and grab the cleaver.

Moneycontrol News