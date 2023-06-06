Chinese restaurant's misogynistic poster sparks outrage: 'get drunk to give him a chance'

The Chinese restaurant had to remove the offensive, misogynistic poster. (Representational)

A barbecue restaurant in China has come under fire for a poster with a misogynistic slogan to promote alcohol sales to women sparking outrage and fuelling a public debate on growing sexism in the country.

The controversial poster, which has since been shared online, depicts the back of a woman wearing revealing underwear and fishnet stockings, accompanied by a slogan that reads, "Get drunk to give him a chance."

The photograph, taken inside the restaurant located in Shaanxi province in China, quickly circulated on social media platforms, attracting widespread criticism. People expressed their disappointment and anger towards the restaurant for promoting such sexist and offensive content.

A woman who works at the restaurant attempted to downplay the issue by dismissing the slogan as a mere "joke" and claiming that the poster had been displayed for years without facing any criticism.

"It depends on how you think about it. You don't have to take it seriously," she stated, oblivious to the harm caused by perpetuating harmful stereotypes and objectifying women.

Her response only served to further intensify the public's condemnation of the restaurant and the underlying issue of sexism in China.



On Chinese social media platforms, the restaurant's slogan was denounced as not only a negative influence but also as potentially inciting criminal behaviour. Chinese criminal law explicitly states that engaging in sexual intercourse with intoxicated women without their consent constitutes rape, carrying a prison sentence ranging from three to ten years.

Taking note of the public outcry, the local food administration intervened, and the restaurant had to remove the offensive poster.

This incident is not an isolated case. Last month, a women's wellness tonic brand named Five Doctors attempted to promote its products using a video in which women were shown shouting hysterically into the camera. The advertisement was widely criticised for capitalising on the stereotype of women being anxious about their age, a tactic that many found exploitative and offensive.

Another high-profile case involved the American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, which issued an apology last year for claiming, without scientific evidence, that "women's feet smell five times worse than men's" in a promotional article aimed at selling cleansing products in China.