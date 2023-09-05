Chinese restaurant mixes orange juice with water from mop sink, sparks outrage

The incident has struck a chord in Wenzhou, where the restaurant's free orange juice is beloved. (Representational)

A Chinese restaurant in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, has been embroiled in a food hygiene scandal after an employee was captured on camera mixing tap water from a floor mop sink with concentrated orange juice, leaving customers appalled and incensed.

Tianye Restaurant, a popular chain in eastern China, has since issued an apology in response to the widespread backlash.

The scandal erupted when a customer at Tianye Restaurant discreetly recorded an employee committing a grave violation of food safety protocols.

In the video, an employee can be seen pouring tap water into a basin typically reserved for washing mops, right alongside a pot of concentrated orange juice. Mops and brooms dangled nearby, and a dustpan filled with rubbish added to the unsettling scene.

The gravity of the situation became evident when the employee noticed the surveillance and hastily transferred the tainted juice mixture into a serving pot. Other staff members attempted to prevent the filming, but the damage had already been done. The irate customer in the video exclaimed, "They just use tap water to make orange juice for us. You are letting so many customers down."

The incident has particularly struck a chord in Wenzhou, where the restaurant's free orange juice is beloved, especially among children and teenagers. Outraged residents took to social media to express their anger and demand accountability.

In response, Tianye Restaurant issued a statement on August 26, attributing the incident to a lack of supervision and a lax management style at the implicated eatery.

The restaurant's manager has been demoted, and the employees involved have been suspended and enrolled in a comprehensive food hygiene training program. The local market supervision authority has remained silent on the matter.

Social media erupted with one user saying, "This is vicious and disgusting! It deserves fierce condemnation." Others have highlighted the need for stricter penalties to deter such food safety violations, stating, "The fact that the cost of committing this crime is low and the punishment is too light are the reasons for myriad food safety scandals."

Recent incidents, such as a kindergarten worker washing children's utensils in a urinal trough and kitchen staff using leftover food scraps to make congee, have raised serious concerns about food safety across the nation.