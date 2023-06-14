Chinese people are eating 'white people food' in latest trend: 'lunch of suffering'

People in China are eating 'white people food' in a latest trend. (Representational)

China has recently witnessed a peculiar trend among its populace - a fascination with what is being dubbed as "white people food". Chinese blogs and social media platforms are abuzz with people attempting to replicate the seemingly dull and unappetizing meals commonly associated with Europeans.

There is a stark contrast between the perceived simplicity of European meals and the rich flavours and indulgences often found in Chinese cuisine. And Chinese people are not happy with the former.

"The point of the white people's meal is to learn what it feels like to be dead, but I've taken two bites and it was so bad it made me realize how alive I am," one Weibo user who shared a photo of plain crackers, cheese, and ham wrote.

Another blogger lamented about enduring a diet of broccoli, chicken, brown rice, and raw vegetables, referring to this style of eating as the "lunch of suffering."

The emergence of this trend can be partially attributed to the relentless demands of China's notorious "996" work culture, where employees are expected to work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week. Within this gruelling environment, individuals seeking success find solace in the minimalism of "white people food."

Some posters on social media compared preparing or purchasing these light meals to cooking or buying Chinese dishes, asserting that this trend saves them precious time, money, and calories. For them, it serves as a reminder that the purpose of eating is simply to sustain life.

An ardent advocate of "white people food" passionately extolled the taste of roasted tomatoes, proclaiming it to be an "immortal" flavour. Another user proudly shared an image of two boiled eggs nestled within a tin can, stating, "Self-cooking's objective is, of course, to taste bad but be healthy. As long as you have the nutrients, it's good. Being alive is good."

These underscore the prevailing sentiment that sustenance is more important than indulgence - a stark departure from the hedonistic nature of Chinese cuisine.

Nevertheless, not everyone is convinced by the purported benefits of "white people food." A sceptic pondered, "If such a meal is to extend life, what is the meaning of life?"