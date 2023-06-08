Chinese millionaire takes country's toughest exam 27th time to get a seat in top college

Liang Shi, a fifty-six-year-old man who sat Gaokao for the 27th time this year, going through exam papers ahead of the exam in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.

A self-made millionaire in China is making headlines for his stubbornness to clear the country's most-dreaded "gaokao" college entrance exam. The 56-year-old took the exam 27th time on June Wednesday.

Liang Shi always cherished the ambition to study at one of China’s most reputed top-tier universities, Sichuan University. To realise his dream, Shi needs to get passing marks in the gaokao entrance exam, which is taken by almost 13 million high school seniors every year.

Admission to Sichuan University opens a lot of doors for students, including more job opportunities, better scope of a career growth, and a societal reputation. In a nutshell, claering the the gaokao exam can change one’s fate.

But competing against 13 million students is not easy. Liang said he has been living “the life of an ascetic monk” for the past few months, rising just after dawn to furiously study textbooks for 12 hours a day.

“It’s an uncomfortable thought that I didn’t manage to get a college education,” Liang told news agency Agence France-Presse. “I really want to go to university and become an intellectual.”

Over the past four decades, the Sichuan native has taken the gaokao 26 times but has consistently failed to get the required result to send him to his chosen university.

“They call me ‘the gaokao holdout’,” he said, proudly owning a mocking nickname given to him by local media.

For students, a good gaokao result can decide one’s life trajectory, with a degree from an elite university conferring respect, status and better job opportunities.

Liang took the exam for the first time in 1983, when he was only 16.

He kept trying to boost his score for the next decade – until he had to give up in 1992, as the test at that time was restricted to single people aged under 25.

As soon as those limits were lifted in China in 2001, Liang’s desire for a prestigious college education was rekindled.

He has since taken the gaokao another 16 times, including every year since 2010 – even when harsh zero-Covid restrictions made taking the exam more challenging than normal.

Online, some have questioned whether his apparent obsession is merely a publicity stunt.

“What for?” Liang retorted. “No one in their right mind would spend decades taking the gaokao for a stunt.”

He had to give up drinking and playing mahjong during the preparation period, he jokingly pointed out.

Liang’s quest hasn’t got much support from his son, who took the gaokao himself in 2011.

“At first he didn’t approve, and now, he’s just indifferent,” Liang said.

Asked how he would celebrate once the test is over this weekend, he said he was planning to make up for lost fun.

“I’m going to play mahjong with my friends for three days and three nights.”

(With inputs from AFP)

