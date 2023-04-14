Chinese man wins 365 days of paid leave in company lucky draw

A Chinese man seen holding a 'cheque' for 365 days of paid leave (Image credit: Weibo)

A man in China won 365 days of paid leave at his company’s annual dinner, leaving his colleagues stunned (and perhaps just a little envious).

A video going viral on Chinese social media platforms shows the unnamed employee holding a giant cheque which reads "365 days of paid leave". The man reportedly won the jackpot prize in a lucky draw event organised by his company.

According to Today Online, the lucky draw raffle contained both prizes and penalties. The chances of drawing the jackpot prize of a year’s worth of paid leaves were extremely low, but one employee beat the odds to emerge as the winner.

An administrative employee of the firm, surnamed Chen, said that the company dinner was organised for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. She said the administrative department came up with the idea of a lucky draw to boost employee morale.

Prizes included a day or two of extra paid time-off, while penalties in the raffle had scenarios like serving as a waiter.

No one expected that an employee would draw the grand prize ticket, Chen admitted. “We never thought that this (lot) would be drawn by someone,” she said. “Hahaha, the boss was stunned.”

The winner now has the opportunity to take time off or encash his leaves. On social media, people speculated about how they would celebrate if they ever won such a prize. Many said the winner should encash half his leaves to get the best of both worlds.