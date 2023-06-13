Chinese man tricked in salon, forced to take Rs 1 lakh loan to pay bill

The customer said that the employees applied different haircare products and then gave him a bill of Rs 1.15 lakh. (Representational Photo).

A man in China was tricked into paying Rs 1.15 lakh for a haircut costing Rs 230 and even forced to take a loan to make the payment.

The man, who works in a restaurant in the Hangzhou part of China's Zhejiang province, said that he was given a gift card worth Rs 230 from the Beijixing Hair Salon by his friend. The man opted to use the gift card for the haircut and on giving it at the salon, was told he would get a head massage at the salon.

The man added that an employee at the salon applied skin lotion to his face and stated that it would cost him Rs 4,582 per bottle, if he wished to buy it. After that, he was approached by the manager who adviced him to buy another gift card to take advantage of extra discounts.

The customer agreed to buy a new gift card worth Rs 57,571 but said that before he got his haircut, he was shown a price list of the salon services. The man, who turned out to be a myopia patient, could not find his spectacles and so could not see the prices.

The man said that the employees applied different haircare products and then gave him a bill of Rs 1.15 lakh. When the customer told him he did not have any money to pay him, the other employees came to him and forced him to apply for a quick approval loan.

The customer said that one of the employees took his phone and applied for a loan from a credit application by using his name.

After realising that he had been tricked, he contacted a local TV channel and revealed details of the story, hoping that they would help recover the money. While it is not clear as to how much it helped him recover the money, reports stated that the salon had been shut since the incident took place.

