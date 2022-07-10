Chinese man thought he had urinary problem, finds out he had been menstruating for 20 years

Shocked from the discovery, and having spent 33 years identifying as a man, Li requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed. (Representative image)

A 33-year-old man in China who consulted a doctor after suffering from what he suspected was a urinary problem was shocked to find out that he was biologically a female.

During puberty, Chen Li (name changed to protect identity) had surgery to correct irregular urination. Since then, for over 20 years, he has been experiencing recurrent blood in his urine, reported South China Morning Post.

One of the doctors that Li had approached diagnosed him with appendicitis after he complained of abdominal pain that lasted for more than four hours. But the symptoms continued even after treatment and it was only after a thorough medical check-up last year that Li's condition was discovered.

The abdominal pain and blood in urine were actually caused by menstruation.

Further medical examination revealed that Li also had female reproductive organs including a uterus and ovaries, the publication reported.

His medical reports revealed that his levels of male sex hormone androgen were below average while the levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity were similar to that of healthy adult women.

Li was then identified as intersex--someone with both male and female reproductive organs.

Shocked from the discovery, and having spent 33 years identifying as a man, Li requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed.

On June 6, he underwent a three-hour surgery and was discharged 10 days later.

In a similar incident last year, a woman in China who had been facing problems in getting pregnant, discovered that she was intersex and that she had male reproductive organs.

The woman did not have a reason to suspect anything otherwise because she had external female genitalia.