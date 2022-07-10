English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Chinese man thought he had urinary problem, finds out he had been menstruating for 20 years

    Medical examination revealed that Li had female reproductive organs--a uterus and ovaries.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Shocked from the discovery, and having spent 33 years identifying as a man, Li requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed. (Representative image)

    Shocked from the discovery, and having spent 33 years identifying as a man, Li requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed. (Representative image)

    A 33-year-old man in China who consulted a doctor after suffering from what he suspected was a urinary problem was shocked to find out that he was biologically a female.

    During puberty, Chen Li (name changed to protect identity) had surgery to correct irregular urination. Since then, for over 20 years, he has been experiencing recurrent blood in his urine, reported South China Morning Post.

    One of the doctors that Li had approached diagnosed him with appendicitis after he complained of abdominal pain that lasted for more than four hours. But the symptoms continued even after treatment and it was only after a thorough medical check-up last year that Li's condition was discovered.

    The abdominal pain and blood in urine were actually caused by menstruation.

    Read more: 'Period Matters: Menstruation in South Asia': A case for paid menstrual leave

    Close

    Related stories

    Further medical examination revealed that Li also had female reproductive organs including a uterus and ovaries, the publication reported.

    His medical reports revealed that his levels of male sex hormone androgen were below average while the levels of female sex hormones and ovarian activity were similar to that of healthy adult women.

    Li was then identified as intersex--someone with both male and female reproductive organs.

    Shocked from the discovery, and having spent 33 years identifying as a man, Li requested the doctors to have his female reproductive organs removed.

    On June 6, he underwent a three-hour surgery and was discharged 10 days later.

    In a similar incident last year, a woman in China who had been facing problems in getting pregnant, discovered that she was intersex and that she had male reproductive organs.

    The woman did not have a reason to suspect anything otherwise because she had external female genitalia.

    Read more: Why we mark Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #intersex #ovaries #uterus
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.