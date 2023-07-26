Chinese man slaps his baby 30 times in 30 seconds, sends video to mother

The man struck the baby on his face around 30 times in half-a-minute.

In a horrific incident from Guangdong province, China, a man filmed himself while slapping his baby multiple times. He then sent the video to his estranged girlfriend and mother of the baby, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). The incident took place earlier this month.

In the clip that has sparked outrage among netizens, the man named Deng can be seen slapping his infant son continuously. He struck the baby on his face around 30 times in half-a-minute. The baby’s face turned red and swollen but the man didn’t stop.

The video spread like wildfire on the internet and social media users expressed their rage.

"As a mother, I cried seeing this video. I feel heartache for the baby. This man should be severely punished. This is not supposed to be something done by a human being," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “The authorities should revoke his right to be a father, otherwise the baby will receive more abuse in the future.”

The municipal government of Zhanjiang in Guangdong province was forced to issue a statement on the incident. Deng was reportedly upset due to looking after the couple’s son alone. The infant’s mother identified as Chen, had left him. He sent the video to her hoping she would be forced to return, the authorities said.

The baby didn’t suffer any long term physical harm and is being taken care of by the local government, according to the media outlet.

Deng has been detained by the police and the case remains under investigation.