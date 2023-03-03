Chinese man lived 14 years in remote cave hiding from cops over Rs 1,859 theft. Why he surrendered

A Chinese man spent 14 years in hiding in a remote cave in a forest to evade from authorities after he stole 156 yuan (Rs 1,859) at a gas station robbery in 2009. He has finally surrendered after years on the run because he regrets missing out on important events in his life and would like to lead a “normal life” now.

Liu Moufu, his brother-in-law and another accomplice decided to loot a gas station in their hometown of Enshi City in Hubei province in 2009 and stole just 156 yuan. They ended up spending 60 yuan (Rs 715) on food and fireworks and split the rest of the amount.

Each accused was left with 32 yuan (Rs 381) and they parted ways. Liu was in his thirties back then. His accomplices were caught by the police and soon after and scared, Liu found a place to hide.

At a small karst cave, located deep in a forest about 10 kilometres from the nearest human settlement, Liu made his new home. He lived with several stray dogs to protect him from wild animals at night. He hunted and scavenged for food and stole vegetables and meat from his village too.

He visited his family carefully during festivals but police would be after him if anyone spotted him. No one in his family knew about his whereabouts and their efforts to make him surrender went in vain. Due to this remote living arrangement, Liu missed his father's funeral, his son's wedding and the birth of his grandson leading to his surrender.

World Wildlife Day: 5 most endangered species on Earth “I robbed 156 yuan and hid in a cave for 14 years! I regret it!” Liu reportedly told investigators. Liu is in his fifties, has a wife, a son and a grandson and says now he wants to live a “normal life”. Liu will have to serve between three to ten years in prison for the 2009 robbery.

Moneycontrol News