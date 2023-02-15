 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese man hides lottery win from wife, helps ex buy flat. She then filed for divorce

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

The man hid the lottery win from his then wife and withdrew 700,000 yuan ($103,000) to help his ex-wife buy a flat.

The court has ordered the man to pay his ex-wife 60 per cent of his lottery winnings. (Representative)

A Chinese man, who won over Rs 12.43 crore ($1.5 million) in a lottery and hid it from his ex-wife, has been ordered to pay a hefty compensation during divorce proceedings by a court.

The man, surnamed Zhou, won the 10-million-yuan lottery two years ago and received 8.43 million yuan after tax. He hid it from his then wife and withdrew 700,000 yuan ($103,000) to help his ex-wife buy a flat. He also transferred 2 million yuan to his older sister.

When the man’s wife, surnamed Lin, discovered the deceit, she filed for divorce and wanted the couple’s common property to distributed equally among them. The fact that the man gave away money after receiving the prize concealing the truth from his then wife constitutes embezzling the couple’s common property.

A court has agreed to Lin’s request for 60 per cent of the concealed winnings. The incident happened in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.