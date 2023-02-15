Chinese man hides lottery win from wife, helps ex buy flat. She then filed for divorce

The court has ordered the man to pay his ex-wife 60 per cent of his lottery winnings. (Representative)

A Chinese man, who won over Rs 12.43 crore ($1.5 million) in a lottery and hid it from his ex-wife, has been ordered to pay a hefty compensation during divorce proceedings by a court.

The man, surnamed Zhou, won the 10-million-yuan lottery two years ago and received 8.43 million yuan after tax. He hid it from his then wife and withdrew 700,000 yuan ($103,000) to help his ex-wife buy a flat. He also transferred 2 million yuan to his older sister.

When the man’s wife, surnamed Lin, discovered the deceit, she filed for divorce and wanted the couple’s common property to distributed equally among them. The fact that the man gave away money after receiving the prize concealing the truth from his then wife constitutes embezzling the couple’s common property.

A court has agreed to Lin’s request for 60 per cent of the concealed winnings. The incident happened in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

Now, not only has Zhou lost his wife but will also have to pay a sizeable chunk of the lottery win, from including the amount he has transferred to his sister and ex-wife. The case has caught widespread attention in the country. Neither party has appealed the court’s order yet.

A few months ago, a similar case had come to light.

A Chinese man disguised himself in a costume to collect his lottery win of 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) to keep his jackpot win a secret from his family due to fears that the money will make them lazy.

The man, identified only as Mr. Li, dressed up in a bright yellow costume covering him from head to toe when he went to collect his win at the lottery office in Nanning, in the southern region of Guangxi in China. He posed for photographs, not revealing his identity, so that his family could not know about his win.

“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told a local newspaper, Bloomberg reported.