Chinese man drifts 300km in untethered hydrogen balloon

A man drifted for two days in a hydrogen balloon in China (Representative Image)

A Chinese man who drifted more than 300 km in an untethered hydrogen balloon has been found and rescued after two days.

The man, surnamed Hu, was harvesting pine nut with a colleague on Sunday when they lost control of their hydrogen balloon. While his colleague was able to jump out, Hu was less fortunate, reports CNN.

The man continued floating for two days while a team of more than 500 people was deployed to search for him. The team included members of the police force and fire department, as well as locals. Rescuers were able to contact Hu on his cell phone on Monday morning – by which time he had already been drifting for almost a day. He was instructed to slowly deflate the balloon to begin his descent.

Hu was only able to land on Tuesday, about 320 km away from where he had started.

“I almost gave up,” he told local media a day after his balloon was spotted stuck in a tree by rescuers. “Thanks to the rescuers, otherwise, I wouldn’t be alive.”

Hu, who is in his 40s, told reporters that he was cold and hungry for two days, but largely unharmed in the ordeal, barring minor injuries to his waist and pain in his lower back.

The incident was reported from Hailin county in Heilongjiang province, China. The use of hydrogen balloons to harvest pine nuts from trees has become more common in recent years. While there have been a few other reports of people who floated away on these balloons, nobody drifted quite as far as Hu.