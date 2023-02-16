Chinese government officials brought a pole dancer for a public event. Internet divided

A pole dancer was brought to a real estate exhibition in central China recently, organised by the local government officials, evoking mixed reactions from people.

A video that is viral on Chinese internet shows a pole dance in a scanty outfit, dancing on the stage at the exhibition in Henan province last week, South China Morning Post reported. The woman was reportedly dancing before local government officials, staff from 31 local real estate enterprises and the general public who attended the event.

A section of the internet that watched the video of the pole dancer felt that it was inappropriate to bring in a pole dancer to a government-organised public event.

Liu Junmin, the Shangcai county’s Party committee secretary, slammed the local government, adding that those responsible will be held to account.

Moneycontrol News