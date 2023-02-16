Chinese government officials brought a pole dancer for a public event. Internet divided

China has long been criticised for its discriminatory practices against working women.

A pole dancer was brought to a real estate exhibition in central China recently, organised by the local government officials, evoking mixed reactions from people.

A video that is viral on Chinese internet shows a pole dance in a scanty outfit, dancing on the stage at the exhibition in Henan province last week, South China Morning Post reported. The woman was reportedly dancing before local government officials, staff from 31 local real estate enterprises and the general public who attended the event.

A section of the internet that watched the video of the pole dancer felt that it was inappropriate to bring in a pole dancer to a government-organised public event.

Liu Junmin, the Shangcai county’s Party committee secretary, slammed the local government, adding that those responsible will be held to account.

Several others on the internet, however, did not find anything problematic with having a pole dance for such an event.

“It is pole dancing, not stripping. A pole dancing national team represents China in international sports events,” a social media user reportedly said.

“Pole dancing is a very beautiful sporting activity, a combination of strength and beauty. It is sad that some people only see it in a sexualised way,” another user said.

China has long been criticised for its discriminatory practices against working women, and for objectifying women in service sectors.

In December, a job advertisement by China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group, seeking women with “good figure” and “good facial features” for a clerical role that requires them to wait on important officials, was widely criticised, forcing officials to take it down.