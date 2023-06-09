Chinese girl, 13, spends family’s life savings of over Rs 52 lakh on mobile games

The Chinese girl's five-month spending spree started in January and ended in May. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl in China managed to drain her family's life savings by spending a staggering $64,000 (Rs 52.78 lakh) on pay-to-play mobile games. The girl's mother, Gong Yiwang, was completely unaware of her daughter's actions until she received a phone call from the school, alerting her to the situation.

According to Insider, Yiwang was left in disbelief when she checked her bank account and found a balance of just 7 cents. It was then that she discovered her daughter's five-month spending spree, which started in January and ended in May.

During this period, the teenager had spent approximately $16,800 on game accounts and a shocking $30,000 on in-game purchases.

"I never thought a 13-year-old girl could do this," Yiwang expressed in an interview with local TV outlet Elephant News, as reported by Insider. "I'm in a daze; my head feels like it's going to explode."

Interestingly, the daughter, speaking to Elephant News, claimed to be oblivious to the source of the money or the extent of the expenses she had incurred. She stated that she was aware her mother's bank account was linked to her mobile phone but had no knowledge of the repercussions of her actions.

The young girl had even gone to the extent of deleting transactions and messages to hide the evidence from her parents.

The girl also confessed to gifting funds to her classmates who expressed jealousy and demanded money to indulge in gaming themselves. "If I didn't send it to them, they would bother me all day," the remorseful teen revealed. "If I told the teacher, I was afraid that the teacher would tell my parents and that my parents would be angry."

Yiwang, now grappling with the financial burden caused by her child's gaming addiction, has been diligently pursuing refunds from various platforms. However, her efforts have thus far been in vain.

In recent years, the issue of excessive gaming among young people has gained significant attention globally. Many countries, including China, have implemented measures to tackle gaming addiction and protect vulnerable individuals, especially minors.