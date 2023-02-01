Chinese food blogger in hot water for cooking and eating a great white shark

Jin Moumou's video showed her cooking and eating a great white shark

A Chinese food blogger has been fined nearly $19,000 after she shared a video last year which showed her cooking and eating a great white shark. Jin Moumou initially claimed she had purchased the shark at a local market in the city of Nanchong, but an investigation into her case revealed that she had actually bought the shark for 7,700 yuan from online shopping site Taoba, CBS reported.

Nanchong authorities on January 28 announced they had slapped a fine of $18,500 on Jin for cooking and eating a wild animal, which stood in violation of the ‘Wild Animal Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China.’

Jin’s case came to light in July last year when she posted a video on Chinese social media website Douyin that showed her slicing the shark in half and grilling its meat.

“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender,” Jin, who goes by the name Tizi online, said in her video.

The video sparked outrage in China, with many saying that authorities should pursue legal action against the food blogger.

