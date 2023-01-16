Chinese firm gave a Rs 604-raise to employees, lauded by employees. Here's why

A company in China has apologised to its staff after offering a salary increase of only 50 yuan (Rs 604) a month, blaming tough economic times in 2022.

“We’re very sorry to inform you that the pay rise for 2023 will be 50 yuan per person per month. This is a negligible amount but the best the company can do,” Meixin, a leading door manufacturer, stated in the internal note that went viral online later. “It’s our hope that all of us will work together to improve the company’s profits and gradually live a life of dignity."

The increment will apply to more than 6,000 employees.

A human resources manager told South China Morning Post that the firm failed to reach its business goals because of Covid lockdowns, China’s housing market slump, and factory power cuts during a record heatwave last summer. “Last year was very, very hard for us. But in such circumstances, we still want to give staff a sense of security and belonging,” she said.

“Our colleagues are happy about the offer because they all have seen how the company struggled and didn’t anticipate that,” the human resources manager added.

Not only the employees, the meagre increment was lauded by social media users as well after the company's internal note went viral. On Weibo, many people expressed sympathy as well as respect for the company, South China Morning Post noted. "It's not bad to have a 50-yuan pay rise. We have pay cuts instead. After all, it's been such a difficult year," one user said. "Surprising that the announcement was in such a nice tone. My company keeps educating us about being grateful instead," another added.

Moneycontrol News

