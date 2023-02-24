 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Chinese couple gives birth to stranger's baby in IVF mix-up, wins Rs 77 lakh in case

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

A judicial identification centre in China's capital Beijing found that the doctors who transferred the embryo to the woman during the IVF procedure did not record when or where they obtained the frozen embryo.

The Chinese couple had welcomed the baby in 2013. (Representational image)

A divorced Chinese couple won $93,000 (nearly Rs 77 lakh in) after they sued a hospital for allegedly implanting a stranger’s embryo during an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure a decade ago, South China Morning Post reported.

The woman had given birth to a boy in 2013 after an IVF treatment at the reproductive medicine centre of a hospital in Hefei in eastern China’s Anhui province. As their baby grew up, the couple noticed that he had no physical resemblance to either of them. When he was seven, his parents did a DNA test which, to their shock, said their son had no genetic links with either of them.

By then, the couple had divorced two years ago.

The couple filed a case against the hospital last year for infringing on their reproductive rights and their right to know their biological child’s identity, the report said, quoting a Chinese media story.