Chinese couple gives birth to stranger's baby in IVF mix-up, wins Rs 77 lakh in case

The Chinese couple had welcomed the baby in 2013. (Representational image)

A divorced Chinese couple won $93,000 (nearly Rs 77 lakh in) after they sued a hospital for allegedly implanting a stranger’s embryo during an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure a decade ago, South China Morning Post reported.

The woman had given birth to a boy in 2013 after an IVF treatment at the reproductive medicine centre of a hospital in Hefei in eastern China’s Anhui province. As their baby grew up, the couple noticed that he had no physical resemblance to either of them. When he was seven, his parents did a DNA test which, to their shock, said their son had no genetic links with either of them.

By then, the couple had divorced two years ago.

The couple filed a case against the hospital last year for infringing on their reproductive rights and their right to know their biological child’s identity, the report said, quoting a Chinese media story.

A judicial identification centre in Beijing found that the doctors who transferred the embryo to the woman did not record when or where they obtained the frozen embryo. Thus, the hospital was neither able to confirm if it indeed belonged to the couple or trace the source of the embryo.

The father said a monetary compensation is not enough and that he wants to know the fate of their own embryo, and trace his biological child if the embryo was implanted in another woman by the hospital.

“The compensation is meaningless for me. If my own kid is alive, I want to contact his current parents. I promise I won’t interfere with their life. When the two kids grow up, we will tell them the truth,” the man, who did not wish to identify himself, was quoted as saying.

“If either of these two kids has an accident and needs a bone marrow donation, then we will be ready.”

The 10-year-old has not been told of the IVF mix-up yet.

“But I feel uncomfortable in my heart. I have only told my sister about this. I must find someone to listen to my story; otherwise, I will get depressed,” the father said.

In November 2021, a US woman and her husband sued a fertility clinic they say implanted a stranger's baby.

When Daphna and Alexander Cardinale first saw their newborn, conceived through IVF, they noticed the baby girl had jet-black hair and a much darker complexion than anyone in their family.

A DNA test several months later revealed the girl born in September 2019 was not related to either of them, and they had been raising another couple's child.