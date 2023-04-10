Chinese cop 'body slams' woman holding her baby to the ground. Video

As per a report published on the Metro, the incident occurred in the Songjiang district of Shanghai and the video was captured by one of the locals and later shared on social media. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @FightHaven)

An old video from 2017 of a police officer in China body slamming a woman carrying her child has caught the public eye on social media. The video shows an argument between a police officer and a woman and the officer shoving the woman to the ground. As a result, her baby falls to the ground with the mother and starts crying after hitting the pavement.



Police Officers Body Slam a woman while she's holding a Baby... pic.twitter.com/ChBhLFEE6x — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) April 9, 2023

As per a report published on the Metro, the incident occurred in the Songjiang district of Shanghai and the video was captured by one of the locals and later shared on social media.

The report stated that the dispute began over a parking ticket the officer had issued to the woman, who was not happy with it. The woman then confronted the police officer and pushed him in the chest. This gesture from the woman angered the officer, who body slammed the woman.

The report added that the woman was handcuffed and put in a police car. The mother and the child were later taken for a check-up. Media outlets in China reported that the officer was subsequently suspended.

The video generated several responses, many of whom criticised the police officer for his behavior.

"Oh my God, the child probably fractured his skull or face from this. What the hell is wrong with this officer," one user tweeted.

