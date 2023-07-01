This Chinese company will pay employees Rs 5.6 lakh to have children

China is struggling with an ageing population

Trip.com, China’s biggest online travel agency, has announced new childcare subsidies to encourage its employees to have more kids as the country faces an ageing population.

Employees will receive an annual bonus of 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.1 lakh approx.) for each new-born child every year, up until the child reaches the age of five. The policy, announced on June 30, will come into effect on July 1.

This new childcare benefit will be available to employees who have been with Trip.com for three years or more.

“Through the introduction of this new childcare benefit, we aim to provide financial support that will encourage our employees to start or grow their families without compromising on their professional goals and achievements,” Trip.com executive chairman James Liang said in a statement Friday, according to CNN.

“I have always suggested that the government give money to families with children, especially multiple children, to ... help more young people fulfil their desire to have multiple children,” Liang added. “Companies can also play a role within their own capabilities to build a favourable fertility atmosphere.”

The programme will cost the company around 1 billion yuan. It is the first such initiative of its kind by a private company in China.

China's birth rate last year fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

Authorities in 2021 said couples could have as many as three children, but even during the stay-at-home COVID years couples have been reluctant to have babies.

Young people cite high childcare and education costs, low income, a weak social safety net and gender inequality, as discouraging factors.

(With inputs from Reuters)