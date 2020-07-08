BoycottChineseProducts | What Indians really think about Chinese companies doing business here

Nearly 49 percent of Indians said Chinese companies should be allowed to do business in India only if they give an undertaking stating no personal or aggregated user data of Indian consumers would be shared with China. The survey conducted by LocalCircles further reveals that citizens want such information to reside within India only.

The government recently banned 59 Chinese apps in India, citing data-privacy concerns. The survey was conducted to understand the citizen sentiments on Indian companies with Chinese investments, Chinese multinationals in India and also the impact of SMEs if economic ties with China were severed. The survey received over 22,000 responses, which also included over 3,300 responses from small businesses spread across 243 districts in India.

On the question of any action to be taken against Indian companies with Chinese investment, nearly 30 percent said action should be taken if the Chinese ownership is 10 percent or higher, while 29 percent said action should be taken on companies with any percentage of Chinese investment.

The survey also revealed that 27 percent of the participants wanted Chinese directors to resign from the boards of such companies. Notably, 11 percent said no action should be taken on companies with Chinese investment.

Participants were also asked if action should be taken against Chinese manufacturers selling products in high volumes in India. Nearly 35 percent of the respondents said such sales should be barred completely, while 14 percent stated that they should be made to sell ‘Made in India’ products. About 25 percent said such companies should be allowed to sell made in India products if no data sharing is taking place with China.

In India, while personal data protection is to be governed by the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, the aggregate data is to be governed by the e-commerce policy which is still being drafted. However, a temporary undertaking solution could be implemented which prevents any data (related to sale, operational or processing) through products and services sold by an Indian corporate entity is retained in India, the report stated.