This Chinese billionaire lost 93% of his fortune. Here's how

Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan owned UK's most expensive home, The Rutland Gate property.

Billionaire Hui Ka Yan from China was once the second richest person in Asia, but now, thanks to the real estate crisis in the country, the chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, who was worth $42 billion in 2017 is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Evergrande is the country's most indebted developer with $300 billion in liabilities, and, according to a report in CNN, has been at the heart of the China's real estate problems since 2021. It has become a poster child of the cash crisis carving a swathe through China's property sector, with an estimated $260 billion in debts. To save his embattled company, Hui, also known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin, ended up selling his houses and private jets.

Notably, UK's most expensive home, The Rutland Gate property, also belonged to Hui before being put on the market again. The 45-room mansion in London overlooks the famous Hyde Park and was once owned by Saudi Arabian Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz. Once refurbished, the price of the property could go as high as £500 million.

Evergrande also has had a lucrative building plot in suburban Hong Kong sold off by its American receiver to cover some of the company's massive debts, according to company filings. The undeveloped plot was sold for nearly $637 million.

But, Evergrande, after defaulting on its US dollar bonds in December 2021, failed to deliver its preliminary debt restructuring plan in 2022, leading to further concerns about its future, CNN stated.

The company has about 200,000 employees, raked in more than $110 billion in sales in 2020 and owns more than 1,300 developments in more than 280 cities, the publication added.

Hui and Evergrande, however, kicked off 2023 on a hopeful note. In an email seen by AFP, chairman Hui Ka Yan told staff that "2023 is a key year for Evergrande to fulfill its corporate responsibility and do everything in its power to ensure the delivery of construction projects".

"As long as everyone at Evergrande pulls together, never gives up, (and) works hard... we will certainly be able to complete the tasks of guaranteeing deliveries, repaying all kinds of debts, and resolving risks," Hui wrote.

