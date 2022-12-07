Chinese bank under fire for bizarre promotion involving toilet paper and elderly customers

A bank in China is under fire for a bizarre promotional offer which saw a large number of its elderly customers participating. The bank, in central China’s Hubei province, offered customers free tissues if they managed to pull out tissues from a giant roll within five seconds, South China Morning Post reported.

A video of people the tissue has gone viral on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, with over 110 million views.

A screengrab of a video showed people standing around a huge roll of tissue as they pulled out tissue from it.

The bank has been criticised for what is seen as a trivial act which involves wasting paper. Many others also slammed, saying the bank is taking advantage of the elderly.

“It is humiliating to old people who are well known for their habit of taking away free things and profiting at the expense of others,” South China Morning Post quoted a person as posting on social media.

“Many public toilets’ tissues disappear shortly after they are refilled because of old people.”

Another person said this is no big deal and dismissed the controversy surrounding the promotion. “The bank is happy. Those old aunties are happy. It’s fine.”

Moneycontrol News

