China's reusable spacecraft | How will it change space travel?

On September 6, Chinese media reported that an experimental reusable spacecraft, launched into orbit two days ago by China, has successfully returned to its designated landing site on September 6.

So far, the Chinese media has not yet updated any footage of the craft's return. The returning of the craft could mark a breakthrough, leading to cheaper round trips into space.

On October 31, Chen Hogbo, a researcher associated with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), which is responsible for the development of the reusable craft, told Xinhua that unlike traditional one-off spacecraft, the new spacecraft will fly into the sky like an aircraft.

"After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to its scheduled landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for peaceful space uses," Xinhua agency, China's official news agency, said in the report.

This Chinese spacecraft was deployed into orbit on September 4 by Long March 2F, a family of rockets that have transported Shenzhou spacecraft into orbit on both crewed and uncrewed missions over the years.

Those who are involved with the subject, including commentators have compared the aircraft to US Air Force's X-37B, an autonomous space plane built by Boeing that can remain in orbit for long periods of time before flying back to Earth on its own, the Telegraph reported.

According to a report by Space, several other private companies based in the USA are also trying to launch similar rockets. This includes Virgin Galactic. Its suborbital SpaceShipTwo has flown into space during test missions (at least, by the definition of the US military). Virgin Galactic also plans to fly customers and cargo aboard SpaceShipTwo in the coming years.

America based Sierra Nevada Corporation also has plans to fly NASA cargo to the International Space Station, as well as cargo and astronauts for other customers, on its Dream Chaser spacecraft.

According to earlier reports issued by Xinhua, the launch of this reusable spacecraft is in line with the nation's aim to have a space station up and running in earth's orbit by the early 2020s. China wants to land people on the moon by mid-2030s.

"Currently, China is developing its own reusable earth-to-orbit space vehicles that can take off and land horizontally," Liu Shiquan, Vice Director of the state-owned China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (a different entity than the CASC), told People's Daily.