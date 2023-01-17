 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrends

China’s population shrinks for first time in 60 years: 8 things to know

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

China’s population has shrunk for the first time in over six decades, official data shows.

China is the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people

China’s population has shrunk for the first time in over six decades, official data shows. The country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday that 9.56 million babies were born in China last year, a drop from 10.62 million in 2021.

Here are 8 things you need to know about China and its population:

China is the most populous country in the world. Its population exceeds 1.4 billion, putting it slightly ahead of India. China has held the record for the world’s most populous country since at least 1950, which is when the United Nations started keeping records.

China’s national birth rate fell to a record low in 2022, according to South China Morning Post. Mothers in China gave birth to 9.56 million babies last year.

Deaths outnumbered births in China in 2022. The number of births was 9.56 million, the NBS said, while the number of deaths was 10.41 million.

China’s population was estimated to be 1.4118 billion in 2022, as compared to 1.4126 in 2021.