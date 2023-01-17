China’s population shrinks for first time in 60 years: 8 things to know

China is the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people

China’s population has shrunk for the first time in over six decades, official data shows. The country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday that 9.56 million babies were born in China last year, a drop from 10.62 million in 2021.

Here are 8 things you need to know about China and its population:

China is the most populous country in the world. Its population exceeds 1.4 billion, putting it slightly ahead of India. China has held the record for the world’s most populous country since at least 1950, which is when the United Nations started keeping records.

China’s national birth rate fell to a record low in 2022, according to South China Morning Post. Mothers in China gave birth to 9.56 million babies last year.

Deaths outnumbered births in China in 2022. The number of births was 9.56 million, the NBS said, while the number of deaths was 10.41 million.

China’s population was estimated to be 1.4118 billion in 2022, as compared to 1.4126 in 2021.

The nation is expected to see a period of population decline going forward, thanks in part to the government’s one-child policy that was implemented in the 1990s and rescinded only in 2016. Other factors that have led to declining population include women choosing to have fewer children and having them later in life, as well as more people migrating out of the country.

According to Pew Research Center, China’s population is ageing rapidly – 20% of the country’s population is aged 60 or older.

The last time China's population declined was in 1960, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by the disastrous Mao Zedong agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

Concerns about the ageing population and declining workforce have already prompted some local authorities in China to start initiatives encouraging couples to have children. The southern megacity of Shenzhen, for example, now offers a birth bonus and allowances paid until the child is three years old.

