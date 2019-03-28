China tears apart 30,000 maps that showed Arunachal as Indian state: Report

China has recently destroyed close to 30,000 world maps for depicting Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India. Chinese customs officials had raided an office in Shandong, from where they had seized around 800 boxes containing nearly 30,000 maps in them.

The maps were in English and were incidentally manufactured by a company based in China’s Anhui.

According to an The Indian Express report, the maps were taken to an undisclosed location and torn into pieces, since the northeastern state is depicted as part of South Tibet Autonomous Region in China’s official maps. It is believed to be one of the largest such exercises conducted in the recent past to uphold China's 'territorial integrity.'

A Chinese website reported that the city’s Natural Resources and Planning Bureau had initiated the move after the maps were found.

The northeastern state that shares its boundaries with China has for long been a bone of contention between the two countries. While China claims it to be South Tibet, India junks such talks stating it has made it clear to China several times that Arunachal is an integral and inalienable part of Indian territory. Yet, China has been objecting to Indian politicians visiting the state. Not just that, most official maps manufactured in the country depict Arunachal as a part of China.

Speaking to the Global Times, Liu Wenzong, an official of Department of International Law, China Foreign Affairs University, said what Chinese authorities did with the map was necessary, since it concerned the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He alleged that Taiwan and South Tibet (Arunachal) are both parts of China’s territory. So, if the wrong maps would have been circulated within the country or abroad, it could have harmed China’s territorial integrity.

After the Dalai Lama’s visit in April last year, China had renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh in a move that appeared to be retaliatory in nature.