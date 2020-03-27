App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China promoting bear bile for COVID-19 treatment: Report

Within a month of banning the consumption of exotic meats, the Chinese authorities are reportedly began promoting the use of Tan Re Qing – an injection that contains bear bile - to treat patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China has irked wildlife advocates once again by recommending bear bile for COVID-19 treatment.

Within a month of banning the consumption of exotic meats, the Chinese authorities are reportedly began promoting the use of Tan Re Qing – an injection that contains bear bile - to treat patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

A National Geographic report said that Tan Re Qing is among a host of COVID-19 treatments recommended by the National Health Commission of China.

The bile of various species of bears has traditionally been used to make Chinese medicine since the 18th century. The high level of ursodeoxycholic acid it contains has been clinically proven as a cure for gallbladder stone and liver diseases.

However, the acid is synthetically produced now and has been available in the markets as a drug for decades now. Yet, the Chinese Health Commission recommended the use of bear bile to treat the deadly new coronavirus.

This official suggestion stunned wildlife activists across the world, who pointed out the double standards of the Chinese government. On one hand, the trade and consumption of wild animals were banned, on the other hand, the recommendation was published – which necessitates the trade of wild animal body parts.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:48 pm

