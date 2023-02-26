Chinese city offers parents over Rs 2 lakh to have a third kid. For a second baby, they get...

A Chinese city is offering parents 20,000 yuan or about Rs 2 lakh to have a third child. The country which had strict laws to control its population is now offering incentives to its citizens to have more babies due to its aging population.

The government of Hangzhou, a tech hub and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, has decided to give new parents 20,000 yuan as a one-off subsidy for having a third child this year, local media outlet Zhejiang Daily reported.

Those having a second child will receive about Rs 60,000, the outlet added, citing a recently-passed policy.

Another Chinese city, Shenyang, is offering subsidies of up to Rs 6,000 a month till a child is three years old.

Moneycontrol News