Chinese city offers parents over Rs 2 lakh to have a third kid. For a second baby, they get...

Another Chinese city, Shenyang, is offering subsidies of up to Rs 6,000 a month till a child is three years old. (Representative image)

A Chinese city is offering parents 20,000 yuan or about Rs 2 lakh to have a third child. The country which had strict laws to control its population is now offering incentives to its citizens to have more babies due to its aging population.

The government of Hangzhou, a tech hub and home to e-commerce giant Alibaba, has decided to give new parents 20,000 yuan as a one-off subsidy for having a third child this year, local media outlet Zhejiang Daily reported.

Those having a second child will receive about Rs 60,000, the outlet added, citing a recently-passed policy.

Another Chinese city, Shenyang, is offering subsidies of up to Rs 6,000 a month till a child is three years old.

Some Chinese provinces like Shanghai and Shanxi are also increasing the number of paid marriage leave days (the time off granted to couples to get married) to up to 30 days, Business Insider reported. Employees in China are typically entitled to three days of paid marriage leave.

Read more: Chinese couple gives birth to stranger's baby in IVF mix-up, wins Rs 77 lakh in case

The government has been encouraging citizens to have more babies after China's population started shrinking for the first time in six decades. An aging population will have profound implications for the future of the country's economy.

From 1979 until 2016, China operated a one-child policy, restricting families to a single child. The policy was loosened to two children on January 1, 2016. and in 2021 the policy was increased to three for married couples in order to compensate for the country’s low birth rate.

Read more: Woman gives birth to 7 kg-baby who is 2-feet-tall