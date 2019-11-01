China Mobile teases Samsung Galaxy W20 foldable clamshell phone; may launch in November

Chinese telecom company China Mobile has just confirmed Samsung’s second foldable smartphone. The South Korean tech giant is gearing up to steal the spotlight from the Motorola’s upcoming foldable Moto Razr launch. China Mobile teased an image of the new foldable device on its Weibo handle.

Samsung only recently revealed the new folding phone concept at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the new W20 will have a clamshell folding mechanism, similar to that of the upcoming Moto Razr. It will use a single screen and will fold vertically.

The image also suggests that the new Samsung W20 foldable clamshell phone will support 5G connectivity. The upcoming folding smartphone is expected to arrive sometime in November.

In the teaser video at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019, we saw one possible use case for the upcoming foldable phone. The video pointed to being able to use both halves of the screen for different tasks when the phone is folded. The top part of the screen was used to play a video, while the bottom could be used to type.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy W20 5G will get a separate front and rear camera. Samsung’s teaser video pointed to a single punch-hole camera on the front. However, we aren’t sure the new Galaxy W20 will be made available to consumers in 2019, let alone November.