China landlord shocked to discover 'filthy' apartment after tenant didn't take out trash for over a year

The trash was piled so high that it reached the windows. (Representative Image)

In a bizarre incident from Qingdao in Shandong Province, a landlord found out that his tenant had not taken the trash out for more than a year. Xie was absolutely stunned to discover the heaps of trash and the horrid smell. Videos of the same were recorded and showed the female tenant sitting among piles of garbage while playing on her phone.

According to New York Post, the trash was piled so high that it reached the windows. Xie said that the smell was the “worst that he had ever encountered” and was afraid that he might vomit.

The landlord also mentioned that the garbage was worse than shown in the video. He had already cleaned some of it before filming.

The apartment was finally clean after five hours of trash pickup. The tenant, however, was given few days to find a new place to live and some financial compensation as well.

The tenant who was not named, slept in the same small spot where she was found sitting and scrolling on her phone.

In another incident similar to this, a tenant shared picture of the sorry state of his apartment in Bengaluru. The tenant had left the place in a bad condition with dozens of alcohol bottles strewn on the floor. The kitchen was in an absolute disarray and garbage was left to rot on the floor.

The landlord mentioned that the tenant was educated and worked for an MNC. “This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors,” the viral post on Reddit read.