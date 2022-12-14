China job ad sought women with 'good figure, facial features' to serve officials, slammed

China has long been criticised for its discriminatory practices against working women. (Representational image)

A job advertisement in China, seeking women with “good figure” and “good facial features” for a clerical role that requires them to wait on important officials has been widely criticised, forcing officials to take it down, South China Morning Post reported.

The China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group, a subsidiary of China’s state rail operator, had put out the job advertisement in southeastern China’s Jiangxi last month, the report said.

“Female. Good facial features. Good figure. College degree and above. Preferably a fresh graduate,” the ad read, with a salary offering of 4,000 yuan (Rs. 47,000).

The company deleted the ad after it was slammed for the sexist post. However, its statement in the name of an apology fuelled further anger on social media.

It justified its requirement for women as “special requirements” because according to them, a woman was needed to “serve tea to visiting officials and inspectors”.

China has long been criticised for its discriminatory practices against working women, and for objectifying women in service sectors.

Under its labour laws, women engaged in physically intensive jobs retire at the age of 50, while the retirement age for men is 55. The retirement age is 55 for women and 60 for men if they are in government jobs, schools or management.