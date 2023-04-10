China jails man who scared 1,100 chickens to death: report

A man in China was sentenced to six months in jail for causing the death of 1,100 chickens following a dispute with his neighbours.

The resident of southern China’s Hunan province sneaked into his neighbour’s chicken farm at night and used a flashlight on the birds to scare them, China Daily reported. The flock of chickens, scared at the sharp lights falling on them, crowed into a corner, following which a stampede was caused. 460 chickens were reportedly trampled to death.

After he was caught, the man, who was identified with just his surname Gu, was made to pay 3,000 yuan ($436) to his neighbour in compensation. Furious at being asked to shell out the money, Gu carried out the same act on his neighbour’s farm for a second time, following which 640 chickens were scared to death, the Chinese newspaper reported.

The 1,100 dead chickens were worth 13,840 yuan, according to the authorities.

Moneycontrol News