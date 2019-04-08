China has been forcing 'patriotic education' on Tibetan monks since the 1990s: Report

Sixty years since China established its hold on the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR), it has begun interfering in the religious training imparted to Buddhist monks in the area. They are reportedly told to take tests to improve their legal awareness. On closer look though it becomes apparent that it is way of sealing their allegiance to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Now, the Chinese have for long perceived Buddhism as an impediment in their path to exercising complete control over Tibet. To strike a blow at this, the government machinery has indulged in rampant killing and incarceration of monks and nuns, on flimsy grounds such as carrying pictures of the Dalai Lama.

As if these weren’t enough, China recently made nearly 30,000 Buddhist monks and nuns undergo a test where they were grilled for their knowledge on a host of topics such as the Chinese constitution, anti-terrorism activities, regulations on practising religion, etc, a report published by China’s Global Times mentioned.

Now, we know that 98 percent of those who took the tests this time managed to clear it. It is yet unknown what awaits the fate of those who fail to pass the exams.

The justice department of the regional (TAR) government, however, is sanguine that the intent of the tests was to enforce ideals of nationalism and is by far a method of indoctrination. It can be safely guessed thus these were a tool being employed by the CPC to exert greater authority on the religious minority.

The Chinese government also reportedly employs members of the Democratic Management Committees (DMCs) to ensure implementation of its policies and directives in monasteries and nunneries in the area.

Effectively, these DMCs serve as government instruments and are complicit in carrying out tasks of 'political education and investigation.'

DMC workers usually monitor monasteries and nunneries on the pretext of arranging meetings or conducting surveillance, and this has been going on since the late 90s.

The spiritual trainees are often forced to denounce the Dalai Lama and owe their allegiance to the Panchen Lama appointed by China.

The DMC officials also force them to study books such as the Chinese narrative of Tibetan history, policies of Chinese government, books on anti-separatism, etc.