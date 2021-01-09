China denies permission to Indian students to return due to COVID-19 pandemic situation

Representative image

With the ongoing pandemic situation globally, Indian students who are enrolled in Chinese universities were denied permission to return.

Indian Embassy in China in a statement informed students on January 8, "Chinese authorities have denied permission for the operation of any chartered flights between India and China, citing their strict control measures."

Meanwhile, the Embassy continued to take up the issue of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities. Regarding the resumption of studies with authorities, the statement said, "unfortunately, there has been no positive evolution of this situation".



With the reports of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, authorities have further reinforced controls and restrictions on travel and entry into China, informed the Indian Embassy. Further, it stated that the suspension of visas of Indian nationals issued before November 2, 2020, is an instance of these enhanced controls.

However, the Embassy advised, "Indian students to monitor its websites and social media channels to remain updated about the evolving situation with respect to the prospects of their return to China."

It also advised the students to remain in touch with their respective universities for further updates.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities said the restrictions in place are not likely to be relaxed in the coming months and students studying in China were advised accordingly with respect to their studies for the next semester, which is likely to continue only through online platforms.