China completes work on core component of world’s largest ‘artificial sun’

China has completed work on a core component of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), also known as the world's largest "artificial sun".

State-run Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday that production of the enhanced-heat-flux first wall panel of the ITER has been completed.

The ITER's first wall panel will come in direct contact with plasma as hot as 100 million degrees Celsius, making it a critical component of the reactor. Each of the 440 plasma-facing first wall panels of the ITER blanket measures 1 x 1.5 metres.

ITER is an international nuclear fusion megaproject that is funded and run by seven member parties: China, the European Union, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States. It is hoped the reactor will be able to produce clean energy using the same process that fuels the sun.

Fusion will be obtained through a mixture of two hydrogen isotopes, heated to a temperature of around 150 million degrees.

"In this space we are going to have a machine in the heart of which a small sun will burn, to put it very simply. This small sun will generate energy. We will use that energy to create electricity,” ITER spokesperson Robert Arnoux told AFP.

China has taken responsibility for about 9 percent of the work on this nuclear fusion experiment. Its technology to produce the first wall panel has become the first to pass international certification, Global Times reported.

The project was set in motion after a 1985 summit between US President Ronald Reagan and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. It remains one of the last international scientific projects Moscow participates in despite the Ukraine conflict.

