Huge pile of cash at Chinese company’s party, staff given millions in bonus

This is not how you would imagine receiving your year-end bonuses. A company in China piled up wads of cash two metres high on stage at a party, handing out millions of yuans to its top performers, the South China Morning Post reported.

Photos on social media showed banknotes arranged on stage like a pyramid and men in suits walking with several wads in their arms.

The scenes were from a party organised by Henan Mine, a crane manufacturer based in central China. The company had a profitable 2022 , despite an overall slump in the Chinese economy.

This month, they organised an event where bonuses totalling 60 million yuan were handed out to 40 sales managers.

Three standout performs walked away with 5 million yuan each, according to the report. Thirty others earned at least 1 million. The company's employees also participated in a cash-counting contest, where they won as many 100-yuan notes as they could count as the clock ticked.

The Henan Mine company, a prominent player in crane making, has a staff of 2,700, across 380 offices in China and around the world, according to their official website. Their products are sold in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Malta, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Ethiopia The company has recorded sales of up to 2.3 billion annually.